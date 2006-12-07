Aspocomp scraps Indian<br>power project plans

Aspocomp has shelved its plans to set up a captive power project to power its proposed manufacturing unit coming up in the Nokia Telecom Special Economic Zone in Chennai.

The plant needs 20MW of power per day and the company had planned to have a power back up facility so that production does not suffer when the €75 million plant starts PCB production. The local government has now assured continuous supply of quality power by setting up the necessary infrastructure and that gives Aspocomp the opportunity to use the earmarked $100 million to something else.



The problem with water supply to the factory persists. Reports are telling that Aspocomps factory in the Nokia Telecom Special Economic Zone, initially earmarked for Nokia suppying PCB production, would require water supply of 1200 cubic meters per day but if the company installs a recycling process the water needs would only reach about 350 cubic meters per day.