Lecture hall named after Rohde & Schwarz founder

he Technical University of Munich is dedicating a lecture hall to Dr Lothar Rohde at the suggestion of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology.

TThe university is thus honoring a pioneer of radio frequency engineering this year, marking the 100th anniversary of his birth. According to the assistant dean, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Jörg Eberspächer, the dedication also expresses the longstanding and productive cooperation between business enterprises and research institutions. This also includes support for outstanding students for the first time through the Lothar and Sigrid Rohde Foundation.



Dr Rohde founded Rohde & Schwarz together with Dr Hermann Schwarz in Munich in 1933. Today, Rohde & Schwarz is an international supplier of solutions in the fields of radiocommunications, broadcasting and T&M with about 6900 employees. In addition, Dr Rohde was the author of numerous patents and publications. His ideas initiated the development of Europe's first measurement instrument for radio-frequency ceramics, the first quartz clock and the first fully automatic weather satellite receiving station. Rohde & Schwarz also manufactured and installed Europe's first VHF transmitter.



For several decades, the electronics company has maintained close relations with the Technical University. Not only there have been numerous joint development and research projects in the past years, but also many candidates for master's and doctoral degrees began their career at Rohde & Schwarz. In the last 15 months, Rohde & Schwarz has recruited more than 130 young engineers from various faculties in Munich alone, including many graduates of the Technical University of Munich.



The university receives further support from the foundation established by Dr Lothar Rohde's widow, Sigrid Rohde. The aim of the foundation is to support advanced education for natural science and engineering students. Maximilian Riemensberger and Sebastian Schuon, both students of the university's elite course of studies in “systems of information and media technology" and “technology management" have already been chosen. Next year, Riemensberger wants to write his master's thesis at an American university and Schuon wants to study in the USA for one year. The foundation plans to support about five students every year by helping to fund their postgraduate studies or studies abroad.