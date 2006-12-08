European Circuits adds SMT capacity

European Circuits has increased surface mount capacity with the introduction of a third 'Pick & Place' system. A new Gold Place L-06 machine manufactured by APS Inc has recently been installed.

ECL is focused on the 'low to medium' volume assembly markets. The acquisition of the L-60 which has a placement rate of 4800 cph, is designed to provide with extra capacity and enable further growth whilst retaining our focus on low to medium volumes.



The L-60 will offer us increased placement accuracy for fine pitch components and also provide greater flexiblity when handling low volume production runs.