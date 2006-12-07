Quanta plans to transfer LCD TV<br>production from Germany to Poland

Michael Wang , CEO of Taiwan based EMS-provider Quanta Computers, indicated the company plans to transfer its LCD TV production from Germany to Poland.

Poland will be the first priority spot for Quanta, Competitors like LG.Philips LCD and Sharp already have production facilities there. The investment is also necessary in order to fulfil its shipment target of over one million units in 2007.



The existing low volume LCD TV production site in Aachen, Germany is just a transitional base for Quanta. Once shipments surpassed one million units from this site, it was inevitable that Quanta would move its production base to Eastern Europe, according to Michael Wang.