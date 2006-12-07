Semiconductors boosted Acal's sales

Acal improved its financial situation from £3.4 million in profit in the first half of 2005 to £4.2 million in profit for the same period in 2006. And the semiconductors are very important to those results.

Distributor Acal that improved its profit in the first half of the year to £4.2 million, up from £3.4 million, has made a few changes to achieve this improvement. Acal made a £1.8 million provision on the disposal of its air conditioning and refrigeration businesses, so profits at the pre-tax level came in at £2.4 million. The IT solutions and the semiconductor business were specially contributing to the positive development in results. The largest business with more than 40 per cent of group sales, the company saw a major improvement in semiconductor sales. That was partly as a consequence of setting up dedicated groups in both Germany and Italy.