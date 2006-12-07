Indium receives 4th Frost & Sullivan Award

Indium Corporation has received the 2006 Frost & Sullivan Global SMT Solder Paste Customer Value Enhancement Award.

Indium has won its fourth Frost & Sullivan Award. The award, presented at a ceremony held November 15, 2006 in San Antonio, Texas, USA, is the company's fourth received from Frost & Sullivan. Previous honors were in 1998 and 2000 for Engineering Customer Focus, and in 2003 for Product Innovation.



The Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Enhancement Award is presented to the company that demonstrates outstanding achievement and superior performance in the ability to expand their customer base, while maintaining the existing install base, by using more innovative value creation and enhancement strategies than their competitors. Indium Corporation was chosen to receive the award based on an in-depth analysis of market competitors, as well as interviews with companies that make up the SMT soldering materials industry.



Upon presenting the award to Indium Corporation, Deepa Mathew, research analyst, Frost & Sullivan said, "Frost & Sullivan presents the 2006 Global SMT Solder Paste Customer Value Enhancement Award to Indium Corporation, a global supplier of electronics assembly materials with an impressive range of products from solder paste and flux, to high grade Indium. The company focuses on a select customer group who are reputed technology and performance leaders. Its experience with lead-free solder has made it an obvious and safe choice for assemblers who have been refining their assembly processes to conform to the deadline for adhering to RoHS. Ample resources and facilities located around the globe, together with well-qualified groups of personnel and strong field sales staff, help the company win over multinational companies, as well as those that command a strong presence in the local geography. Indium Corporation's stress on technology and being in constant touch with its customers has provided the company with a definite edge over the competition."



