Material | December 07, 2006
Indium receives 4th Frost & Sullivan Award
Indium Corporation has received the 2006 Frost & Sullivan Global SMT Solder Paste Customer Value Enhancement Award.
Indium has won its fourth Frost & Sullivan Award. The award, presented at a ceremony held November 15, 2006 in San Antonio, Texas, USA, is the company's fourth received from Frost & Sullivan. Previous honors were in 1998 and 2000 for Engineering Customer Focus, and in 2003 for Product Innovation.
The Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Enhancement Award is presented to the company that demonstrates outstanding achievement and superior performance in the ability to expand their customer base, while maintaining the existing install base, by using more innovative value creation and enhancement strategies than their competitors. Indium Corporation was chosen to receive the award based on an in-depth analysis of market competitors, as well as interviews with companies that make up the SMT soldering materials industry.
Upon presenting the award to Indium Corporation, Deepa Mathew, research analyst, Frost & Sullivan said, "Frost & Sullivan presents the 2006 Global SMT Solder Paste Customer Value Enhancement Award to Indium Corporation, a global supplier of electronics assembly materials with an impressive range of products from solder paste and flux, to high grade Indium. The company focuses on a select customer group who are reputed technology and performance leaders. Its experience with lead-free solder has made it an obvious and safe choice for assemblers who have been refining their assembly processes to conform to the deadline for adhering to RoHS. Ample resources and facilities located around the globe, together with well-qualified groups of personnel and strong field sales staff, help the company win over multinational companies, as well as those that command a strong presence in the local geography. Indium Corporation's stress on technology and being in constant touch with its customers has provided the company with a definite edge over the competition."
Frost & Sullivan's Surface Mount Technologies Research and Consulting practice provides global industry analysis, custom consulting, growth consulting (strategy consulting), and market research & forecasts that are designed to help grow your business.
The Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Enhancement Award is presented to the company that demonstrates outstanding achievement and superior performance in the ability to expand their customer base, while maintaining the existing install base, by using more innovative value creation and enhancement strategies than their competitors. Indium Corporation was chosen to receive the award based on an in-depth analysis of market competitors, as well as interviews with companies that make up the SMT soldering materials industry.
Upon presenting the award to Indium Corporation, Deepa Mathew, research analyst, Frost & Sullivan said, "Frost & Sullivan presents the 2006 Global SMT Solder Paste Customer Value Enhancement Award to Indium Corporation, a global supplier of electronics assembly materials with an impressive range of products from solder paste and flux, to high grade Indium. The company focuses on a select customer group who are reputed technology and performance leaders. Its experience with lead-free solder has made it an obvious and safe choice for assemblers who have been refining their assembly processes to conform to the deadline for adhering to RoHS. Ample resources and facilities located around the globe, together with well-qualified groups of personnel and strong field sales staff, help the company win over multinational companies, as well as those that command a strong presence in the local geography. Indium Corporation's stress on technology and being in constant touch with its customers has provided the company with a definite edge over the competition."
Frost & Sullivan's Surface Mount Technologies Research and Consulting practice provides global industry analysis, custom consulting, growth consulting (strategy consulting), and market research & forecasts that are designed to help grow your business.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments