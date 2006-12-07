My500 delayed until spring 2007

Mydata's flagship, the new solder paste jetting dispenser, My500 was planned for launch this autumn but the machine's launch to the market has been delayed until spring 2007 due to insufficient accuracy in the printing.

The My500, that shoots small solder paste drops instead of applying the solder paste with the stencil's pattern, is using a groundbreaking technology for applying solder paste. This new product has met enormous response, both positive and negative. However the My500 has had some early quality issues which means that the product doesn't meet the requirement from Mydata and therefore Mydata has decided to postpone the launch until all problems are gone.



The Swedish EMS provider Eskilstuna ElektronikPartner has already invested in one machine and the company's CEO Mikael Joki tells evertiq that he is perfectly satisfied with the equipment.



"It has been a tremendous lift in our production", Mikael Joki told evertiq.



"Some child deceases are just normal", he said.



"The new outlook for the product is that it will meet the requirements during the first half of 2007", Mydata's CEO Patrik Tigerschiöld told evertiq.



“We have taken a number of important steps but it's not enough. We are expecting that the product won't meet the requirements until the first half of 2007", Patrik Tigersciöld said.