Cisco to expand co-op<br>with Jabil in Hungary

Cisco Systems will extend their cooperation with Jabil Circuit Hungary Kft, to include after sales services for Cisco hardware.

The move follows the April 2005 opening of Cisco's Technical Assistance Centre in Budapest. The service service facility will be doing repairs, testing, quality engineering, process management and procurement for Cisco's customers in Europe, Russia the Middle East and Africa.



Jabil has been manufacturing Cisco products at the company's unit in Tiszaujvaro, Hungary since 2002. Jabil currently employ 600 people at the service center, and are expect to create an additional 50 jobs with the new Cisco business.