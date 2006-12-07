Arrow acquires business from InTechnology

Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Arrow will acquire the assets of the storage and security distribution business of InTechnology plc.

InTechnology Distribution, which is headquartered in Harrowgate, England and has approximately 200 employees, delivers storage and security solutions to value-added resellers in the United Kingdom. Total 2006 sales are expected to exceed $400 million.



"The acquisition of InTechnology's storage and security distribution business positions us to further expand the breadth and depth of our Enterprise Computing Solutions business in Europe. We are delighted to welcome the InTechnology team to Arrow," stated M. Cathy Morris, acting president, Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions.



"The addition of InTechnology's storage and security distribution business to our existing DNS business in Europe will enable us to expand our enterprise distribution business into the United Kingdom, Europe's second largest IT market, and will further strengthen our position in some fast growing product segments," stated Kurt Schoeffer, managing director, DNS. "The combination with DNS will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive enterprise solutions to our partners," added Steve Pearce, chief operating officer, InTechnology plc.



The transaction, which is expected to be between $.02 and $.04 accretive in 2007, is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining necessary government approvals, and is expected to be completed within the next thirty days.



Arrow Electronics is a major global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and computer products. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for nearly 600 suppliers and more than 130,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network of more than 270 locations in 53 countries and territories.