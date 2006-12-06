Orbotech receives receives order in Korea

Orbotech Ltd. Receives a major order from S-LCD Corporation - a joint venture formed by Sony Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The order concists of multiple InVision™-8080 and SuperVision™-880 automated optical inspection (AOI) systems to be utilized in S-LCD's Gen 8 LCD panel fabrication facility for televisions in Tangjeong, the largest TFT-LCD production complex in Korea.



"We are deeply honored to have been selected by S-LCD as the supplier of choice of yield management solutions for this most sophisticated fabrication plant", said Mr. Nobuhiro Higashiiriki, President of Orbotech's Display Asia Pacific Division. "As the industry moves to mainstream production of Gen 8 panels, we are very well positioned at the technological forefront to enable the successful mass production of even the most advanced product designs, including up-to-the-minute large-size LCD-TVs."