Sanmina-SCI Canada facility receives<br>Aerospace Standard Certification

Sanmina-SCI Corporation today announced that its Ottawa, Canada facility has been awarded the AS9100, Rev B Aerospace Standard certification.

The certification signifies that the facility complies with all the requirements of the AS9100 quality management system. The Sanmina-SCI Ottawa facility is focused on New Product Introduction (NPI) and mid-volume programs for both emerging and established Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).



"Our ability to support defense and aerospace customers in Canada complements Sanmina-SCI's global strategy, and reinforces our growth and leadership position for this key market segment," stated Steven A. Roser, Brigadier General Retired, USAF, and Vice President of Business Development, Sanmina-SCI's Defense & Aerospace Systems Division.



"Receiving the AS9100 certification clearly demonstrates Sanmina-SCI's commitment to its defense and aerospace customers in Canada. Our Ottawa facility has truly emerged as a regional gateway to all of Sanmina-SCI's global end-to-end manufacturing services," said Colleen Kelley, Plant Manager for Sanmina-SCI's Ottawa, Canada facility.



AS9100 is a set of requirements for quality management systems published by the Society for Automotive Engineers (SAE) that includes all ISO 9001:2000 requirements and expanded to address international aerospace requirements that are now approved by major aerospace companies around the world. The intent of the AS9100 is to deliver significant improvements in quality, while reducing cost throughout the supply chain in the aerospace industry.