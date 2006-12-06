Dirk Zimanky Electronics Production | December 06, 2006
Enics plans to expand and enter new markets
Mr. Dirk Zimanky, Senior Vice President, Customer Relationship Management at Enics, confirmed to evertiq that the company plans to further expand and enter new markets outside Europe. The United States is of particularly interest.
“We are planning to go to the US pretty soon. It is our customer's decision where the production will take place and we will always be near our customers. The U.S. has an enormous business potential within our focused segment", Mr. Zimanky told evertiq.
Also Emerging markets are interesting locations for near future expansions. “When looking at the Eastern-Europe countries, like Estonia, Russia and others, you do find cost competitive locations with a lot of skilled people. The same goes for India, which presents a huge business potential by itself", Mr. Zimanky said.
Mr. Zimanky stressed the importance of having local support. “We are a local and a global partner to our customers. We also drive our expansions on this policy. If you try to enter a new territory without knowledgeable local guys, you are going to have hard times to succeed.", Mr. Zimanky said.
Enics is a young company, only two and a half years old and are according to Mr. Zimanky already the 33rd largest EMS-Provider in the world. “We have been quoted: [The most aggressive company in this segment], end Quote. But I would not say that we are aggressive, instead I would claim that we are determined to reach our target. And our target is to have a turn over of €500 million in 2008. We have all reasons to believe that this will happen if we keep our key-focus, which is to be unique", Mr. Zimanky told evertiq.
