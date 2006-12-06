Kitron in multimillion euro agreement

Kitron has won an order worth more than 8 million euros over the next 3-5 years.

Kitron AB in Sweden and UAB Kitron in Lithuania have been granted a manufacturing agreement with an expected turnover of NOK 80-100 million over the next 3-5 years.



"The customer is a significant provider of public transportation equipment and has stringent demands as to quality," says Jørgen Bredesen, CEO of Kitron ASA.