Terma to develop F-35 JSF test pods

Danish defense company Terma and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Fort Worth, Texas, have entered into a contract worth USD 6.5 million for the design, development, integration, testing, and production of seven test pods for the F-35 Lightning II, also known as the Joint Strike Fighter.

The DART pod will be used for Data Acquisition, Recording, and Telemetry during flight testing of all F-35 variants. In addition to the test pods, Terma will manufacture equipment and nose-boom installations for the test program.



Terma is contracted to supply Lockheed Martin with the seven pods under the System Development and Demonstration (SDD) phase of the JSF program. The pods will contain equipment to be utilized during test flights. The DART pods will be placed in the internal weapon storage area inside the aircraft.



The contract represents a considerable future potential for Terma as a need for up to 20 additional units is expected within the following Low Rate Initial Production phase (LRIP).