Isola Announces the Launch<br>of Electrically Improved IS415

Isola Group announced the commercial introduction of improved IS415, a 200oC Tg product with proven lead-free compatibility and exceptional signal integrity performance.

The electrical loss numbers will now be in the 0.009 range, using the split post resonant cavity method and around .0135 using the Bereskin Stripline test method at 10 GHz.



“The improvements were made to address the need for higher bandwidth and faster data rates. This improvement brings the electrical properties very close to typical mid Dk Df products at almost cost parity with much higher dielectric loss Phenolic cured systems," stated Tarun Amla, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Isola Group.



The high decomposition temperature and low thermal expansion properties of IS415 offer thermal reliability performance comparable to or beyond, Isola's industry-leading lead-free compatible materials 370HR and IS410. In addition, the low loss properties of IS415, combined with its stable and predictable dielectric constant make IS415 ideally suited for high-speed applications, in contrast to currently available lead-free compatible FR-4 materials.



According to Ed Kelley, Director of High Reliability Products, “IS415 offers compelling thermal and electrical performance value to Isola's fabricator and OEM customers. The unique combination of thermal, electrical, and CAF resistance properties, combined with its low cost of ownership, is unmatched in the industry." IS415 is currently available in North America, with manufacturing in Asia to begin early in 2007. IS415 is a RoHS compliant, UL94V-0 rated substrate well suited not just for lead-free applications, but also in products that require very high reliability and excellent signal integrity.