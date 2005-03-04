Renesas design France established

Renesas Technology Corp. today announced that its new design company, Renesas Design France S.A.S in Rennes, France, has commenced operations in order to strengthen development capabilities on system platforms for 3G mobile phones.

The new company is engaged in development and design of baseband LSIs for mobile phones.



Renesas Technology expects 3G handsets will account for around 50% of the total handset market by 2010. The range of advanced functions and complexity of 3G handsets is increasing, while at the same time product life cycles are becoming shorter and product offerings are growing more

diverse. As a result, the development load and time pressures on mobile phone manufacturers and software developers are becoming serious issues. In response, Renesas Technology is shifting its business model from one based on supplying devices alone to one focusing on system

platforms, including basic system technology and software.



Renesas Technology has been supplying system LSIs for mobile phones since the company’s establishment. Under the SH-Mobile product line, Renesas Technology has developed, manufactured, and sold application processors designed to connect to any baseband LSI. The ability to offer system platforms is considered essential to meeting the future demands of the market. Therefore, Renesas Technology has decided to establish the new design company to meet these needs. Renesas Technology plans to develop system platforms with mobile phones

manufacturers and make full use of the new design company. A single-chip implementation of a baseband LSI and SH-Mobile with NTT Docomo, Inc., slated for completion in the first half of 2006, is one example.



The employees of the new company have transferred from the platform division of MELCO Mobile Communications Europe S.A., a mobile phone development company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. This step was taken to get the new enterprise up and running as quickly as possible.



The establishment of the new subsidiary will enhance the ability of Renesas Technology to provide total solutions tailored to the needs of the market by adding baseband LSIs to the company’s highly regarded line of SH-Mobile and RF products.