Electronics Production | March 04, 2005
Renesas design France established
Renesas Technology Corp. today announced that its new design company, Renesas Design France S.A.S in Rennes, France, has commenced operations in order to strengthen development capabilities on system platforms for 3G mobile phones.
The new company is engaged in development and design of baseband LSIs for mobile phones.
Renesas Technology expects 3G handsets will account for around 50% of the total handset market by 2010. The range of advanced functions and complexity of 3G handsets is increasing, while at the same time product life cycles are becoming shorter and product offerings are growing more
diverse. As a result, the development load and time pressures on mobile phone manufacturers and software developers are becoming serious issues. In response, Renesas Technology is shifting its business model from one based on supplying devices alone to one focusing on system
platforms, including basic system technology and software.
Renesas Technology has been supplying system LSIs for mobile phones since the company’s establishment. Under the SH-Mobile product line, Renesas Technology has developed, manufactured, and sold application processors designed to connect to any baseband LSI. The ability to offer system platforms is considered essential to meeting the future demands of the market. Therefore, Renesas Technology has decided to establish the new design company to meet these needs. Renesas Technology plans to develop system platforms with mobile phones
manufacturers and make full use of the new design company. A single-chip implementation of a baseband LSI and SH-Mobile with NTT Docomo, Inc., slated for completion in the first half of 2006, is one example.
The employees of the new company have transferred from the platform division of MELCO Mobile Communications Europe S.A., a mobile phone development company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. This step was taken to get the new enterprise up and running as quickly as possible.
The establishment of the new subsidiary will enhance the ability of Renesas Technology to provide total solutions tailored to the needs of the market by adding baseband LSIs to the company’s highly regarded line of SH-Mobile and RF products.
Renesas Technology expects 3G handsets will account for around 50% of the total handset market by 2010. The range of advanced functions and complexity of 3G handsets is increasing, while at the same time product life cycles are becoming shorter and product offerings are growing more
diverse. As a result, the development load and time pressures on mobile phone manufacturers and software developers are becoming serious issues. In response, Renesas Technology is shifting its business model from one based on supplying devices alone to one focusing on system
platforms, including basic system technology and software.
Renesas Technology has been supplying system LSIs for mobile phones since the company’s establishment. Under the SH-Mobile product line, Renesas Technology has developed, manufactured, and sold application processors designed to connect to any baseband LSI. The ability to offer system platforms is considered essential to meeting the future demands of the market. Therefore, Renesas Technology has decided to establish the new design company to meet these needs. Renesas Technology plans to develop system platforms with mobile phones
manufacturers and make full use of the new design company. A single-chip implementation of a baseband LSI and SH-Mobile with NTT Docomo, Inc., slated for completion in the first half of 2006, is one example.
The employees of the new company have transferred from the platform division of MELCO Mobile Communications Europe S.A., a mobile phone development company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. This step was taken to get the new enterprise up and running as quickly as possible.
The establishment of the new subsidiary will enhance the ability of Renesas Technology to provide total solutions tailored to the needs of the market by adding baseband LSIs to the company’s highly regarded line of SH-Mobile and RF products.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments