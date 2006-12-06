NOTE wins breakthrough order in the UK

Baldor UK Ltd., a division of Baldor Electric Co. of Arkansas, USA, has selected EMS company NOTE as its collaboration partner for the manufacture of its next generation of servo drives, MotiFlex e100. The initial annual value of this deal is approximately SEK 40 m.

“Not only is this a major deal, but a breakthrough for NOTE on the British market," commented Arne Forslund, NOTE's CEO and President, “it's another clear example that our new marketing initiatives are starting to pay off. NOTE's flexible business model combines knowledge-intensive services with the seamless transfer of volume production to NOTE's facilities in the Baltic region. We help slash time-to-market, offering a low total cost for customers."



“One key reason for transferring production to NOTE is that they offer us valuable know-how on product modification and fast prototype production," continued Dave Westley, Baldor's Purchasing Manager, “by bringing in NOTE early in the product life-cycle, our products hit the market faster. Moreover, over time, a surge in volumes and the need for volume production in cost-efficient regions within Europe is expected, and NOTE offers us a unique package of services to meet this demand."