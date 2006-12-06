Flextronics is discussing lay-offs in Sweden

Recently Flextronics put through a restructuring programme at its plant in Karlskrona, Sweden. At that time when evertiq contacted to Flextronics General Manager, Andreas Bergström, he flagged for further reductions in the blue-collar workforce as well. The local newspaper now reports that as many as 30 workers may lose their jobs.

Recently Flextronics Karlskrona went through a restructuring programme. Mainly the white-collars were relocated to new positions and in some cases laid off. The sales force was also strengthened by the addition of new Key Account Managers. According to Andreas Bergström, the General Manager newly recruited from Enics in Malmö, some efficiency winnings would also be possible to collect from the factory's implementation of Lean Production. That could possibly result in further lay-offs within the blue-collar workforce but exactly how many workers that would be laid off were not decided at that time.



The local newspaper now reports that according to the labour union representative at the factory the lay-offs would be at the size of nearly 30 people. The union representative also reports that the lay-offs would be a result from decreasing inflow of orders.