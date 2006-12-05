Muehlbauer sells first complete<br>Smart Label Factory to China

Muehlbauer technology group, a German independent advisor and manufacturer of security solutions for the TECURITY market, announces the order of a complete RFID Smart Label production line from China.

Recently, Muehlbauer enhanced its RFID-portfolio with the new converting line and is now

able to offer complete solutions for the production of RFID Smart Labels from one source, in

addition to the turnkey solutions in the business areas of Smart Cards and ePassports.



Within a short time, four customers ordered the new production equipment. Semtech RFID Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sino-Tech International Holdings Ltd., as one of the four customers with the manufacturing base in Dongguan, Guangdong, China, is the first company ordering a turnkey Smart Label production line for the Chinese market from Muehlbauer: A flip chip line for the production of inlays and a converting line for the fabrication of self-adhesive labels or RFID tickets.



Semtech RFID Ltd. will be the first company in China to produce inlays, as well as finished

Smart Labels, on Muehlbauer equipment. Thomas Betz, member of the board of Muehlbauer AG and responsible for the Smart Label business area: "China is a very important market for us. We appreciate very much the opportunity to support Semtech with our long technological experience for the production of Smart Labels".



Semtech foresees that the global demand for RFID labels and tickets will start to grow significantly by 2007, and therefore decided to invest in a state-of-the-art production system. “We will look to start installation of the production lines in Q1/07." stated Alphonso Soong, General Manager of Semtech RFID Ltd.

