Asustek workers protests against lay-offs

Asustek earlier announced their plans of laying off about 500 people at its manufacturing units in Taiwan. The employees have now risen up to demonstrate. Yesterday a group of employees were protesting in front of the company's headquarter in Taipei. The workers demanded the company to raise their severance payments.