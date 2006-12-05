Kitron in global agreement

Kitron AB and Kitron UAB have been awarded a contract to manufacture ECU's (Electronic Control Units) required for a large range of construction equipment for a major global manufacturer.

The products have been developed by Kitron Development in Jönköping and are an essential part of the electronic control system of the vehicles.



The agreement is long term and will the first 12 months offer Kitron NOK 45 million in turnover.



"Being awarded such a contract reflects Kitron's capability from development through to manufacturing and after sales services," says Jørgen Bredesen, CEO of Kitron ASA.