Samtec Sudden Service now from TTI Europe

[UPDATED] A Pan-European agreement between TTI Europe and Samtec, means that the distributor will now be able to offer the full range of PCB interconnects from Samtec.

Samtec is QS-9000 registered and, like TTI, is privately owned. The company focuses on creating superior capabilities and differentiation within niche products and markets.



Commented Geoff Breed, TTI Europe's Director of Supplier Marketing: “Our branch offices reported that the Samtec line was the connector supplier that would add most value for our customers. Samtec's board level connectors are perfect for our customer base, and their service and sample program is second-to-none in the interconnect world. They also have strong technical teams which will compliment our design activities."



Added Alan McLean, European Manager at Samtec Europe Limited: “We believe TTI is a good vehicle to drive sales in Europe, as both our companies share a similar vision and commitment to service. TTI offers a complementary mix of markets, which will help widen our customer base, as well as increasing the market share for both our companies in Europe."



The agreement with Samtec gives TTI access to Samtec's entire product range, and the official launch date is October 1st 2006.