WEEE discussions in China

According to China Tech News, during the EU-RoHS conference in Beijing, organized by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, the huge electronics waste in the world were up for discussion.

As much as 70 percent of the global waste of electrical and electronic equipment is discarded in China and China doesn't have any regulations for these huge electronics scrap heaps in the way that EU has set up.



Therefore this was discussed to get a hold of the problem with the rapidly increasing waste of electronics.



With fast economic development, it is estimated that China's e-waste will grow at 5%-10% annually.