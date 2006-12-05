Teco transfers European LCD production to FIC

LCD TV-set supplier Teco has recently cancelled a manufacturing agreement with a contract manufacturer of LCD TV-sets in Slovakia in favour for Taiwan based EMS-provider FIC in Europe.

According to a report, Teco Electric & Machinery has chosen First International Computer (FIC) as a new partner in producing LCD TV-sets somewhere in Europe. The report also said that Teco has discontinued a partnership with its Slovakian contract manufacturer.



Under the new agreement FIC will produce a range of FIC's TV-sets as well as fulfilling some orders placed by Teco's European-based distributors. Neither Teco nor FIC will confirm this report.



FIC's network consists of 6 supplier hubs, 12 manufacturing/assembly sites and 7 branch offices worldwide.