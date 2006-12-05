Electronics Production | December 05, 2006
Flextronics adds 12,000 in Malaysia
According to Business Times Flextronics International Ltd, is currently in a major recruiting campaign and the company is reportedly hunting for the most talented engineers for its new industrial park in Malaysia.
Flextronics has begun a major recruitment drive as it invests in a new industrial campus in the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) in Johor. According to Business Times Flextronics is planning to take in 12,000 employees by the middle of 2007 when the industrial campus is in full operation.
"We are looking for a cross-section of people, some at the junior end, such as operators, right through to experienced people - engineers and managers," Flextronics Consumer Digital vice-president Daniel Wong told Business Times in PTP recently.
So far, key positions have been filled at the new industrial campus where some manufacturing activities have begun, currently on a small scale.
Business Times also reports that Flextronics is planning to streamline its Malaysian operations and therefore a number of employees will be transferred to the new industrial park and when the new site is up and running the Tampoi and Malacca facilities will be closed.
"Most of the technical and management staff we hire will be Malaysian. It is only in the direct labour area that we have to supplement the local workforce with foreign labour from Indonesia, Vietnam and India," said Wong.
"Going forward, we plan to streamline our operations by consolidating certain functions into a single location and today, for businesses in Tampoi and Malacca, it makes more sense economically to put them under one roof. These facilities are supporting one particular business segment, that is, consumer digital," said Wong.
"What we plan to do at the PTP industrial campus is to provide a full suite of integrated services to customers in the consumer digital business segment, ranging from designing to manufacturing and shipping out the finished products," said Wong.
Flextronics is investing close to RM500 million in the new industrial campus. This includes money for construction, equipment, training of staff and setting up design laboratories.
"We are looking for a cross-section of people, some at the junior end, such as operators, right through to experienced people - engineers and managers," Flextronics Consumer Digital vice-president Daniel Wong told Business Times in PTP recently.
So far, key positions have been filled at the new industrial campus where some manufacturing activities have begun, currently on a small scale.
Business Times also reports that Flextronics is planning to streamline its Malaysian operations and therefore a number of employees will be transferred to the new industrial park and when the new site is up and running the Tampoi and Malacca facilities will be closed.
"Most of the technical and management staff we hire will be Malaysian. It is only in the direct labour area that we have to supplement the local workforce with foreign labour from Indonesia, Vietnam and India," said Wong.
"Going forward, we plan to streamline our operations by consolidating certain functions into a single location and today, for businesses in Tampoi and Malacca, it makes more sense economically to put them under one roof. These facilities are supporting one particular business segment, that is, consumer digital," said Wong.
"What we plan to do at the PTP industrial campus is to provide a full suite of integrated services to customers in the consumer digital business segment, ranging from designing to manufacturing and shipping out the finished products," said Wong.
Flextronics is investing close to RM500 million in the new industrial campus. This includes money for construction, equipment, training of staff and setting up design laboratories.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments