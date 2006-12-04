Test & Measurement | December 04, 2006
Rohde & Schwarz shows dynamic growth
With a turnover of 1.3 billion, Rohde & Schwarz achieved a nearly 18 percent increase in fiscal year 2005/2006 compared with the previous year.
Rohde & Schwarz's dynamic growth was generally stimulated by North America and Asia, testifying to the company's increasing internationalization. The number of employees rose from 6,400 to 6,900.
The independent family-owned company continuously expanded its worldwide service and sales network in the last years. More than 90 percent of the market is served by Rohde & Schwarz subsidiaries. In addition to the central R&D organization in Germany, smaller R&D centers keep Rohde & Schwarz worldwide on the pulse of the times in technology. For example, a team in China is co-developing the TD-SCDMA mobile radio standard there. Separate development teams in the USA, the UK, Denmark, Singapore and Korea support the introduction of new standards, products and applications.
As one of the leaders in technology in each of its four business fields, Rohde & Schwarz was able to strengthen its market position worldwide. Innovative products as well as the expanded sales and development network were the significant forces behind the growth in North America and Asia.
These regions had a considerable bearing on the company's continuing growth.
Rohde & Schwarz significantly increased investments in R&D by 13 percent compared with the previous year. Michael Vohrer, President & CEO, explains: "Short innovation cycles and our close customer relationships are the main key to success. We succeeded in strengthening our position in
T&M, secure communications, broadcasting, as well as radiomonitoring and radiolocation worldwide".
Progressive digitization and the rollout of mobile TV increased turnover primarily in the Broadcasting Division. The Test and Measurement Division profited from new transmission standards such as WiMAX or from the high speed packet access (HSPA) mobile radio standard, which offer a wide range of applications to its users. An increased security awareness in secure communications as well as in radiocommunications and radiolocation further strengthened the company?s leading market position. The number of employees increased from 6,400 to 6,900.
