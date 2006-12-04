Ericsson to lead core network modernization for T-Mobile UK

T-Mobile UK has selected Ericsson as its sole partner for a dual 2G/3G core network modernization programme. As T-Mobile UK's prime integrator, Ericsson will take full turn-key responsibility for the supply of equipment, deployment, integration and live migration.

Under the scope of a new unlimited term frame agreement, Ericsson will provide a new combined 2G and 3G core network. The introduction of the new core architecture based on the Ericsson Mobile Softswitch is an important step towards an all-IP network which will ultimately allow network operating costs to be driven down.



The new all-IP infrastructure will also allow T-Mobile UK to deliver new multimedia services to UK customers. A new transmission network is also part of the modernization project which will further upgrade the network.



Emin Gurdenli, Technical Director, T-Mobile UK says: "The decision to invest with Ericsson confirms our intent to offer best in class service to our customers". The turnkey nature of this agreement is significant in that it allows us at T-Mobile UK to concentrate on our customers and their needs whilst Ericsson focuses on a complete swap out of our core switching infrastructure."



Jacqueline Hey, Managing Director, Ericsson UK, says: "We are delighted to have been chosen as T-Mobile's partner in transforming and expanding its network - it's especially pleasing as it creates the opportunity to renew and reinvigorate our strong long-term relationship."