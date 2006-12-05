Wintech invest in new dispensing<br>system for polyurethane

Wintech has invested in a new dispensing system for polyurethane to its Estonian factory IPM Elektroonics Ltd.

One of Wintech's strongest product areas is industrial electronics and the company is now making an investment to strengthen its position as supplier and manufacturer of rugged electronics manufacturing by the investment of the new dispensing system.



Barkvall Engineering has delivered the dispensing system that will be taken into production in the beginning of next year. It is a large customer the customer that has requested this capability at Wintech but according to Wintech this investment is well in line with the company's strategy of being a competent rugged electronics manufacturer.



"We are doing this mainly for our customer but we also want to be able to offer this kind of electronics* dispensing* pottings even for other customers", Wintech's Petter Näslund told evertiq.