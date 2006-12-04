LSI Logic acquires Agere

LSI Logic Corporation and Agere Systems Inc. have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which the companies will be combined in an all-stock transaction with an equity value of approximately $4.0 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Agere shareholders will receive 2.16 shares of LSI for each share of Agere they own. Based on the closing stock price of LSI on December 1, 2006, this represents a value to Agere shareholders of $22.81 per share.



The combined company, to be called LSI Logic Corporation, will offer a comprehensive set of building block solutions including semiconductors, systems and related software for storage, networking and consumer electronics products. The companies had combined revenue of $3.5 billion for the 12 months ended September 30, 2006. The companies operate in more than 20 countries, with a combined workforce of approximately 9,100 employees, including nearly 4,300 engineers. The companies together own a substantial patent portfolio consisting of more than 10,000 issued and pending U.S. patents.