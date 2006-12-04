Chip sales in Europe continuously strong in October

From the record month September the chip sales showed even higher sales in October. According to SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association) Europe showed the strongest month-on-month growth of chip sales during October, increasing sales by 3.4 percent to $3.53 billion.

The growth for all regions were up 2.5 percent to $21.9 billion but the SIA president warns for the coming slow-down.



"There are signs of slower overall economic growth and a slowing economy could impact sales of semiconductors in the coming months", he said.



According to SIA the America's region performed worst during October, increasing by just 1.5 percent to reach $3.95 billion, with Asia Pacific growing by 2.6 percent to be worth $10.3 billion on October.



For year-on-year sales, Europe did not fare nearly as well, showing by far the poorest growth, increasing by just 3.1 percent from $3.42 billion last October. In contradiction Japan fared the best, up by 11 percent to $4.15 billion. Overall year-on-year sales improved by 9.2 percent from October 2005.



For the August-October period Europe did best with its growth of 11.2 percent, surpassing Asia Pacific (9.1 percent) Japan (7.2 percent) and the Americas (6.8 percent). The overall improvement over May to July sales was 8.7 percent, up from $20.15 billion to the $21.9 billion figure.