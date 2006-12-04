Electronics manufacturers<br>better pay attention to REACH

It is not only the chemical manufacturers or importers that will be affected by the new European Environmental directive the REACH directive(Registration Evaluation Authorization of Chemicals). Electronics manufacturers that imports the chemicals from a country outside of EU also have to register its chemicals.

The REACH initiative is established to improve the awareness, control and restriction about the use of chemicals that could cause serious harm on people, animals and-/or the environment. Everybody who puts one tonne a year of a chemical on the European market, by importing it or manufacturing it, is affected by the new REACH directive. But still the one who uses the substance does also have to be aware of what regulations that exists for that specific substance.



For example a PCB provider who buys its process chemicals from a local distributor he would be out of effect from the REACH directive as long as the process chemicals are used for what it's aimed. However the process chemical provider is in deed affected by this new directive. The PCB provider or the electronics maker, that may use solder pastes etc., will be affected if the substances and chemicals are directly imported from a country outside of EU.



The electronics maker and the PCB provider are suggested to check with its suppliers of chemicals in order to make sure their products are registered and used for what they are aimed for.