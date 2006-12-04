European microelectronics healthier than ever

At the annual pan-European microelectronics initiative MEDEA+ forum in Monte Carlo last week there were signals telling that the European microelectronics has never been healthier.

Lithography is one important area.



“We are the first company in the world to ship an EUV system and we are the first company in the world to have the first order for the production of EUV systems," said Eric Meurice, CEO of ASML.



Automotive is also an important fast growing segment.



“The European region is number one for automotive electronics in the world," said Dr Ulrich Schaefer of Bosch.



“There are lots of reasons why it makes sense to produce automotive electronics in Europe and send them to other parts of the world because you need lots of highly skilled workers and sophisticated, high-reliability systems. It requires a different way of thinking to that needed for consumer electronics. It will stay here for at least the next 15 years", he added.



Smartcards are also strong in Europe. Even in the American passports there are European chips implemented.



“European companies have 90 per cent of the world smartcard market and the European chip makers, Infineon, NXP and STMicroelectroncs have 60 per cent of the world market for chips which go into smartcards," said Arthur van der Poel, chairman of MEDEA+.