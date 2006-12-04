Philips to sell stake in LCD JV

Philips CEO has revealed that the company is planning to sell its stake in the LCD panel joint venture with LG Electronics.

Philips CEO Gerard Kleisterlee said at a press conference on November 26th at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) in Chicago, McCormick Place, the U.S., that the company is planning to sell out its stake in the LCD panel joint venture with LG Electronics.