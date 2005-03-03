SMT & Inspection | March 03, 2005
RoHS screening service announced
Soldertec Global has completed the installation of a new state of the art XDAL X-ray fluorescence spectrometer supplied by Fischer Instrumentation GB Ltd.
Soldertec Global is offering the electronics industry a screening service for components, boards, cables, screws, housings and electronic assemblies to help them comply with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive. The equipment will add to the capabilities of Soldertec Global, which provides a full range of technical, marketing, and information services to the global electronics sector.
RoHS restricted substances can sometimes be found deep within the sample to be tested, which is why a variety of analytical methods are employed. It also relies upon knowing what materials are permitted in given applications and what is not permitted. No single analytical method exists that can analyse all these materials in a non-destructive manner. The capabilities of the laboratories allow Soldertec Global to investigate every sample in different ways; so if one technique is not feasible alternatives can be found.
“The final part of the jigsaw is now in place allowing us to offer a full range of testing from quick and simple surface investigations through to part per million (ppm) analysis. You cannot simply crush your product and analyse the resulting powder. Every part of the product has to conform, and this includes the PCBs, cables, screws, plugs and housing,” comments Tom Perrett, Marketing Manager at Soldertec Global. ”As an independent and professional laboratory we can assist the industry through our deep understanding of the directive and the implications that it has upon business. We believe we offer a unique service that will provide considerable benefit to the electronics industry as the RoHS Directive implementation date of July 2006 draws closer.”
The new XRF instrument can also be used for studies on the thickness of surface coatings, and detection of impurities in solder bath samples, which enhances the failure analysis role of the laboratories. Further expansion of the lead-free test and reliability services at Soldertec Global will be announced throughout 2005.
