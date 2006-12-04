NL Nano acquires Zia Laser

Quantum dot technology specialist NL Nanosemiconductor GmBH has acquired the innovator and manufacturer of quantum dot semiconductor lasers Zia Laser Inc. for an undisclosed amount of capital.

Both companies have been pioneers in the development and commercialization of quantum dot technology for semiconductor lasers.



"Today we see the clear potential of quantum dot lasers to enable optical interconnect and optical clock technology. This solution will open markets for III-V-based optoelectronics to a large audience moving forward," said Jurgen Kurb, CEO of NL Nanosemiconductor (Dortmund, Germany).



"The integration of these two leading companies, with their emerging product portfolios and intellectual property, will provide our shareholders with a strong ROI. Our respective technologies drive fundamental performance improvements of semiconductors by delivering lasers for inter-chip and intra-chip timing and signal distribution," Kurb added.