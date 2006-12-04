Aspocomp appoints Henry Gilchrist as boss<br>for the company's Asian operations

Henry Gilchrist (49) has been appointed SVP, Asian operations, as of January 8, 2007. He will take charge of the Aspocomp Group's operations in China and India, with the initial focus on China. He will join the Aspocomp Group's Executive Committee and report to CEO Maija-Liisa Friman.

Mr. Gilchrist has an impressive track record in operations and sales of global companies located in Asia. He is currently working at Elcoteq as Director Business Development, Sales & Marketing, Asia Pacific. Mr. Gilchrist's previous experience includes business development, sales and marketing, operations and general management at several IBM companies in China. In addition, he has solid

understanding of organization reengineering, strategic planning, M&A, quality improvement, logistics and human resources development.