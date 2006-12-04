BenQ not likely to sell OEM business to AUO

Rumors saying that BenQ would sell its OEM business to AU Optronics have now been denied by BenQ.

DigiTimes reported that regarding recent rumors that BenQ will spin off its Integrated Manufacturing Service (IMS) division and sell it to affiliate AU Optronics (AUO), BenQ chairman KY (Kuen-Yao) Lee said on November 30 that the two companies have not discussed anything related to such a matter, while AUO said it has not heard about the rumors.