NOTE makes a major commitment to a new facility

NOTE has now signed a contract with the Municipality of Norrtälje's real estate corporation NIHAB regarding the construction of new premises for NOTE Norrtelje's planned state-of-the-art facility, scheduled for completion this summer.

Commenting, Arne Forslund, NOTE's CEO and President, said: “we're establishing the right external conditions to become a full-range, world-class EMS partner. This, alongside our in-house rationalization, concentrating on production and procurement, plus our focus on NPI services, i.e. new product introductions, means we're creating an even more competitive NOTE."



NOTE Norrtelje's new facility will grow into a concept facility, integrating the group's complete portfolio of services, including training by NOTE Academy, under one roof. NOTE's specialist high-technology production know-how means it can offer production of technologically advanced products, for customers in the telecom, industrial and other sectors. Note Lab—that works on development and fast prototyping close to the customer—will gain a prominent role, entirely consistent with customer needs. NOTE's Baltic and Polish facilities, where the majority of volume production is transferred when prototyping and testing is complete, will remain as a complement to the new facility at Norrtälje, north of Stockholm.



“This is a vital step for enabling NOTE Norrtelje to be competitive ahead on its domestic market," said Patrik Kvarnlöf, President of NOTE Norrtelje, “we've got an acute need for tailored production facilities, and this plant will be one of the most up-to-the-minute and cost-efficient EMS facilities in Europe."



“Our flexible business model combines knowledge-intensive services close to the customer—which we call Nearsourcing™—with the seamless transfer of volume production to NOTE's international facilities. We help slash time-to-market, offering a low total cost for customers. We're now in very good shape to face our future," concluded Arne Forslund.