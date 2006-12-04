Elektrobit launch WIMAX products

Elektrobit announced today the availability of its suite of WiMAX modules. These ODM products will shorten the time-to-market of new WiMAX base stations and products. The products are targeted for telecom vendors and operators.

Elektrobit´s new WiMAX 802.16e BTS modules shorten the development time of WiMAX network solutions. The BTS modules allow various site applications by one configuration, easy installation and commissioning and flexible higher capacity configurations. To ensure low operational cost for radio networks, the BTS modules can be configured, software upgraded and diagnosed remotely.



Elektrobit WiMAX Baseband Module is utilising the latest SDR baseband technology - there is capacity for future feature upgrades of WiMAX, which makes the Elektrobit BTS module a future-proof investment. The Remote Radio head module will be available at 4W power for 2.5GHz and 3.5GHz TDD frequency bands. These module products will be available for trials during 3Q/07 and for volume deliveries during 4Q/07.