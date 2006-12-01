Elcoteq hired 2,500 in Hungary this year

evertiq has learned that Finland based EMS-provider Elcoteq has added 2,500 employees at its unit in Pecs, Hungary, during 2006, bringing a total number of staff in Hungary to 7,500.

The company is carrying out a €54 million investment between 2004 and 2008 because of increasing demand, evertiq has learned. Elcoteq Hungary Kft communications director Zoltán Krippl said that the company has had difficulty finding highly qualified staff, especially technical personnel.