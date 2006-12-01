Valor, MYDATA partners in Integration Program

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd has been invited by MYDATA, designers and manufacturers of SMT placement machines and stencil-free printers, to join their third-party partnership program.

Valor's process engineering software is already fully integrated with the complete range of MYDATA hardware.



“As a full-scope process engineering software supplier to the electronics manufacturing industry, we are committed to maintaining an up-to-date list of supported MYDATA products and product versions, guaranteeing connectivity, data migration and integration between software and hardware," said Julian Coates, executive VP of marketing and product management, at Valor Computerized Systems.



The Valor tools provide a single centralized environment which controls all assembly operations, from CAD import to machine program generation, via DFx, line balancing and machine program optimization. This integration harnesses the full power of the MYDATA machines, enabling functions such as handling all parts and panel sizes, with faster optimization and machine set-up.



Direct and seamless communication between hardware and software through the use of APIs allows the customer to create assembly data within Trilogy-5000, integrated to the MYDATA parts/shapes libraries and simulation which is then sent directly to the MYDATA TPSys server or machine as a complete run-ready process recipe. The Valor integration also enables the reading of existing machine libraries and jobs, as well as reading the current feeder setup, for assembly and document consistency across the shop floor. By integrating all MYDATA programming, parts data synchronization and factory floor documentation into the Trilogy-5000 platform, MYDATA users achieve faster set-up, accelerated production cycle times, and enhanced levels of overall productivity.