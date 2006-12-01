Siemens receives major order in Norway

Siemens is in end discussions with the Norwegian government about the expansion of the existing safety communication network.

On November 14 Siemens were told that it was the last player left in the competition for the network expansion deal with the Norwegian safety and rescue department after EADS had been outperformed.



The contract is worth about 360 million euros.



"We will build a communication network that will improve the safety for the entire population of Norway, said Per Otto Dyb, CEO of Siemens AS.