Willi Dörflinger<br>Chairman AT&S PCB | March 03, 2005
AT&S plant relocation ready
AT&S, Europe’s largest printed circuit board manufacturer, will move some of its production within Austria from the works in Fohnsdorf to Leoben-Hinterberg by the end of 2005, with technology investments of 6 millions Euro to secure jobs in the company in Austria.
The management of AT&S made the final decision to relocate production from its Fohnsdorf works to nearby Leoben-Hinterberg in its meeting on 2 March 2005. The relocation will begin in the spring and be completed in December 2005. The savings resulting directly from the integration of the production from Fohnsdorf in the parent plant at Hinterberg will amount to approximately 3 millions Euro per year. The total costs for the relocation will amount to a maximum one-off cost of 5,8 millions Euro, and this will be allocated in the accounts for the current financial year.
It has already been announced that this relocation will not result in any redundancies in the company. On the contrary, AT&S is investing approximately 11 millions Euro, including the relocation costs and new investments, in order to make technological innovations and increase technical efficiency in production. This will enable AT&S in the future to offer its customers previously supplied from Fohnsdorf an even more high-quality product range with very quick delivery times. Since the relocation will take place in stages while maintaining ongoing production, this will have no effect on the delivery performance of this factory.
Negotiations are continuing with the works council over the next few days to finalise the details of the relocation package. "We are creating new perspectives for our Austrian production plants with more advanced technology and increased efficiency in production," explains Willi Dörflinger, chairman of the board of AT&S.
"From an economic point of view, this decision was essential", adds Harald Sommerer, the designated successor of Dörflinger. "We are also convinced that the staff of Fohnsdorf will significantly improve the prospects for its products in the market as an independent production facility integrated in Hinterberg after these investments have been made."
