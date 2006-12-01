STMicroelectronics' former<br>treasurer under investigation

ST Microelectronics reported to a prosecutor in Lugano, Switzerland that there might have been some in irregularities in some transactions made by ST's former treasurer Piero Mosconi who retired in 2005.

ST said yesterday that a prosecutor from Lugano, Switzerland, is conducting the investigation of transactions entered into by Piero Mosconi, who retired in 2005. The transactions that is up for investigation are made by Piero Mosconi between 1998 and 2005.