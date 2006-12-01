UR Group extends deal with Transistor Devices

UR has expanded its distribution agreement with Transistor Devises which will consolidate UR's position as a supplier of TDI products in all major European markets.

The agreement grants an extension to UR Group's franchise in a number of countries including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Israel, Spain and Portugal, as well as the Nordic region.



"We are delighted that our close partnership with TDI has been strengthened through our new agreement", said Joe Matano, Managing Director of UR Group in the UK.



"The competitiveness of global markets means that product designers need to reduce the time to market of products that will work first time on delivery and operate reliably for as long as possible", he added.