Sun, Nokia, Ericsson in alliance

Sun Microsystems has announced that Sun, Nokia and Ericsson have formed an alliance to create an organization aimed at uniting network equipment providers as they work to assist telecommunications firms and service providers.

The three companies aim to create a common platform infrastructure which has already been thought about by Qualcomm for instance.



"We are faced with huge integration issues today when we purchase solutions from multiple network equipment providers," Javier Gutierrez of Telefonica Moviles Espana has said in a statement where he in the mean time requested a common industry standard platform.