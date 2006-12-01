Electronics Production | December 01, 2006
Ericsson & Intel to collaborate<br>on mobile broadband services
Ericsson today announced a joint effort with Intel Corporation to accelerate deployment of services and applications on mobile PCs, powered by Ericsson's mobile broadband and IMS solutions and Intel Core Microarchitecture for mobile clients and servers.
The joint effort aims to accelerate the market uptake of mobile broadband and multimedia services usage, through a more convenient and attractive experience for consumers and enterprises.
Both companies will work together on integrating solutions for mobile operators, enabling them to provide attractive mobile broadband service packages for both enterprises and consumers using the mobile PC. This includes a convenient, fast and seamless broadband experience, a secure and fully managed PC environment - improving enterprise IT efficiency, next generation high definition multimedia communication, entertainment and web services on the move.
These integrated solutions will be based on Ericsson's HSPA platform for mobile broadband and IMS platform for convergence with Intel's Mobile technology, providing best user experience, security and reliability.
The collaboration also includes marketing and technology enabling programs for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to develop, validate and bring to market multimedia applications for mobile networks. In order to speed up time to market for new applications the two companies will provide the software community with development tools, early access to systems, training and validation support at global solution centers.
Bert Nordberg, Executive Vice President, Ericsson, says: "The mobile PC with embedded mobile broadband represents an exciting and strong revenue opportunity for mobile operators, both for access and services. We feel very pleased to announce this joint initiative with Intel, in which end user convenience is the key deliverable to create opportunity for a mobile broadband mass-market."
Gordon Graylish, Vice President and General Manager EMEA, Intel, says: "We are very excited about working with Ericsson on enabling rich and easy-to-use multimedia services on the go, working seamlessly over different wireless technologies."
Ericsson and Intel have a mutual interest to stimulate the market, to promote open standards and make it easier to create and deploy new services for mobile broadband. The aim is to accelerate the market adoption of multimedia services such as enterprise, communication and collaboration, interactive TV, gaming, music, community networking and professional applications.
