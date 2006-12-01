Kitron enters telecom agreement

Kitron Microelectronics AS in Røros has today entered into an agreement worth approximately NOK 35 million within telecom for delivery in 2007.

"This contract is signed with a global market leader and is yet another recognition of the high quality level that Kitron in Røros delivers at competitive conditions in a global market", says Leif Tore Smedaas, President of Kitron Microelectronics.