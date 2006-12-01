AMD will launch eight core processors in 2007

Following the introduction of its first dual-socket, multi-core processor PC platform designed for Windows Vista Ultimate, AMD has outlined a route to multi-core PC processor platforms with as many as eight cores.

The Quad FX platform from AMD is based on a pair of Athlon 64 FX-70 series dual-core processors. The platform implement the firm's Dual Socket Direct Connect Architecture which will allow it to offer dual quad-core processors next year.



“The emergence of a dual-socket consumer platform is critical for enthusiasts who demand systems that offer the sheer power and system headroom to let the enthusiast configure this system to his or her heart's content, and launch a fleet of entertainment and productivity applications at once," said Bob Brewer, corporate v-p of the desktop division at AMD.