A new EMS provider spun off<br>from Ericsson unit in Sweden

Ericsson decided to close its Ericsson Power Modules in Kalmar, Sweden and let some external business take over the equipment and facilities. Now it is decided that the newly formed company Proxy Electronics will continue the unit's operations.

Proxy Electronics is a newly-found EMS provider that now will be positioned on the Northern European market with modern high technology equipment at the Kalmar plant. Proxy's first order is placed by Ericsson but in the future the company is hoping to establish on the market to compete with the other EMS firms on the market and to win increasing market shares when winning contracts from other customers besides Ericsson mainly in the segments industry, automotive, telecom and medicin.



This is the second newly founded EMS firm in Sweden in short time. When EMS provider NOTE closed its Swedish Borås plant the staffing firm Speed Competence formed its new sister company Speed Production that from now on will serve the market with its EMS operations.